Florida State RB Trey Benson Has Four Visits, Drawing ‘Heavy’ Interest From Giants

According to Aaron Wilson, Florida State RB Trey Benson has official “30” visits with four teams.

The list includes:

Bills Browns Cowboys Panthers

Wilson adds Benson is getting heavy interest from the Giants and he could see New York making an aggressive move to secure Benson.

While Benson won’t be a first-round pick, he’s in the running to be the first back selected in this year’s class and should go off the board sometime on Day 2.

Benson, 21, transferred from Oregon to Florida State ahead of the 2022 season and played his final two years in Tallahassee. He was named second-team All-ACC both seasons.

During his four-year college career, Benson rushed 316 times for 1,918 yards (6.1 YPC) and 24 touchdowns to go with 33 receptions for 371 yards and another score in 36 career games.