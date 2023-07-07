Former Bengals P Kevin Huber Retiring From NFL

Long-time Bengals P Kevin Huber announced via his Twitter account on Friday that he’s retiring from the NFL.

Huber, 37, is a former fifth-round pick of the Bengals back in 2009. He has played his entire career so far with the Bengals, most recently signing a three-year extension in 2018 and a one-year deal for 2021.

Huber made a base salary of $1.5 million in 2021 before being released and later added to the team’s practice squad.

For his career, Huber appeared in 2016 games over the course of 14 seasons. He totaled 45,766 punt yards on 1011 attempts (45.3 YPA) with 346 downed inside the 20 yards line.

Huber was selected to the 2014 Pro Bowl team and was a first-team All-Pro that year.