Former Colts LB Shaquille Leonard Clears Waivers, Cowboys & Eagles Expected To Be Interested

According to Adam Schefter, the Cowboys and Eagles are expected to have some level of interest in former Colts LB Shaquille Leonard now that he’s cleared waivers.

Leonard is free to sign with any team and likely will end up getting the veteran minimum because the Colts are still on the hook for $6.1 million.

According to Dianna Russini, former Colts LB Shaquille Leonard has gone through waivers unclaimed.

Despite the name recognition for Leonard here, this is not a big surprise. Injuries have decreased Leonard’s production on the field and a team would have had to pay him $6.1 million to pick up the tab for the rest of his salary this season.

Instead, Leonard is now free to take his time and choose his next landing spot. Even if he’s not as good as he used to be, there are still plenty of contending teams who need help at linebacker. Leonard should have a market.

Leonard, 28, is a former second-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft out of South Carolina State. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $7,247,808 rookie contract that included a $3,351,132 signing bonus when he signed a five-year, $99 million extension.

He was slated to make base salaries of $15.7 million and $13.6 million over the next two seasons when the Colts cut him midseason.

In 2023, Leonard has appeared in nine games for the Colts and recorded 65 total tackles, two tackles for loss and no sacks or interceptions.

