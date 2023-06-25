Former Jackson State WR Malachi Wideman Accepted To Supplemental Draft

According to Aaron Wilson, former Jackson State WR Malachi Wideman has applied and been accepted to the NFL’s supplemental draft.

At 6-5 and 200 pounds and a former top recruit for both football and basketball, Wideman is an intriguing addition to the supplemental draft if nothing else.

He joins former Purdue WR Milton Wright as the only two prospects in the supplemental draft so far. However, it would not be surprising to see both go undrafted.

After a three-year hiatus, the supplemental draft will return this offseason and is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, July 11.

The event is an opportunity for players that typically had eligibility issues who weren’t in the regular draft to make the jump to the NFL. Teams submit blind bids on prospects, with the pick coming out of their allotment for the following year. Ties are broken by a weighted lottery based heavily on the previous year’s draft order.

In the most recent supplemental draft in 2019, the Cardinals used a fifth-round pick on S Jalen Thompson.

Former WR Josh Gordon is another prominent supplemental draft pick, with the Browns using a second-round pick.

Wideman, 22, was a four-star recruiting prospect who initially committed to Tennessee. However, he transferred after just one season to Jackson State.

During his two years at Jackson State, Wideman appeared in 17 games and recorded 37 receptions for 589 yards and 13 touchdowns.