Former Louisiana WR Michael Jefferson Ready To Attempt Comeback

According to Ian Rapoport, former Louisiana WR Michael Jefferson has been cleared to fly, take physicals and potentially sign with a team.

Jefferson was a prospect in this past draft class but a major car wreck in the spring derailed his pre-draft process. He had to be hospitalized and undergo multiple surgeries.

Before that, he had been on the radar as a potential late-round pick.

Teams will understandably want to evaluate his health but it looks like Jefferson is ready to take the first step in a hopeful comeback.

Jefferson, 23, transferred from Alabama State to Louisiana after three years and finished out his remaining eligibility with the Ragin’ Cajuns. He was named honorable mention all-conference in 2021 and third-team all-conference in 2022.

During his five-year college career, Jefferson appeared in 54 games and made 37 starts. He recorded 156 receptions for 2,446 yards and 29 touchdowns.