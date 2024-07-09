Former Panthers Exec. Adrian Wilson Was Arrested In June For Domestic Violence

According to Joe Person, former Panthers VP of player personnel Adrian Wilson was arrested on three domestic violence-related charges last month in Arizona.

A Scottsdale police spokesperson confirmed to Person that Wilson was arrested on June 1 and charged with assault, criminal damage and disorderly conduct. All three are misdemeanor charges.

Wilson left the Panthers’ front office recently after only one year in Carolina.

A spokesperson for the team did not elaborate on why Wilson is no longer employed by the Panthers. Wilson did not comment when reached by Person for his article.

Wilson, 44, is a former third-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2001. He spent the first 12 years of his career in Arizona before joining the Patriots in 2013.

The Bears signed him to a contract but he was released a few weeks into the preseason and never caught on with another team. He later announced his retirement and joined the Cardinals in a personnel capacity.

Wilson finished his career with 903 total tackles, 25.5 sacks, 27 interceptions, 99 pass defenses, 16 forced fumbles, eight recoveries and four defensive touchdowns. He was a five-time Pro Bowler and a first-team All-Pro selection in 2009.

As a front office executive, Wilson rose through the ranks in Arizona, working as a scout and then a senior executive before being named the co-interim GM in 2022. Arizona went a different way and Wilson joined the Panthers front office in 2023.