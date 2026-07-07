Former Panthers OL Brady Christensen Cleared For Contact

Former Panthers OL Brady Christensen tells Mike Kaye of the Charlotte Observer that he’s been cleared for contact, paving the way for him to sign with a team in time for training camp.

Christensen confirmed he and the Panthers have been staying in touch this offseason while he rehabbed a torn Achilles sustained halfway through last season. However, he kept his options open when asked if he’d be back with Carolina.

“I’m always looking for the best opportunity, not only for me, but for my family as well,” Christensen said. “In the NFL, especially on the O-Line, you don’t have a long career, so you’re always looking for that best opportunity. The next opportunity to get back on the field, have good games, have good film, so you can keep going from there.”

Christensen, 29, is a former third-round pick by the Panthers in the 2021 NFL Draft out of BYU. He finished up the final year of a four-year, $5,163,274 rookie contract and earned a base salary of $940,000 in 2024.

Christensen was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when he re-signed with the Panthers on a one-year deal worth $2.7 million.

In 2025, Christensen appeared in eight games for the Panthers and made four starts on the offensive line.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available NFL Free Agents list.