Former Patriots RB Dion Lewis Retiring From NFL

Adam Schefter reports that veteran RB Dion Lewis is retiring from the NFL after 10 seasons in the league and despite having interest from teams as recently as last week.

Lewis, 30, is a former fifth-round pick of the Eagles back in 2011. After two years in Philadelphia, Lewis was traded to the Browns in return for Emmanuel Acho. He had a brief stint with the Colts before signing a future/reserve contract with the Patriots in 2015.

After completing a three-year, $3.1 million contract with the Patriots, Lewis signed a four-year deal worth $20 million with $11.5 million guaranteed with the Titans. Tennessee released Lewis last year and he eventually signed a one-year contract with the Giants.

For his career, Lewis appeared in 102 games and rushed for 2,425 yards on 567 carries (4.3 YPC) to go along with 191 receptions for 1,408 yards receiving and 21 total touchdowns.