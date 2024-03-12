Former Steelers FB Derek Watt Announces Retirement

Per Aaron Wilson, former Steelers and Chargers FB Derek Watt announced his retirement from the NFL via his Instagram account.

Watt, 31, is a former sixth-round pick by the Chargers in the 2016 NFL Draft out of Wisconsin. He finished his four-year rookie contract, becoming an unrestricted free -agent for the first time in his career.

From there, Watt signed a three-year, $9.75 million deal with the Steelers when testing the free agent market.

For his career, Watt appeared in 110 games and rushed 29 times for 71 yards and two touchdowns. He also caught 18 passes for 178 yards and one touchdown.

The staff at NFLTR wishes Watt the best in his retirement from the NFL.