Frank Reich, Eric Bieniemy & Byron Leftwich On Ravens’ Radar For OC Job

Jeremy Fowler reports that Frank Reich, Eric Bieniemy, and Byron Leftwich are on the radar for the Ravens’ offensive coordinator job.

Fowler adds the team is also considering in-house candidates Tee Martin and James Urban.

Reich has interviewed with the Panthers so far for their head coaching job. He’s drawn some interest for offensive coordinator vacancies but has turned them down to focus on being a head coach.

Chris Mortensen reported that Reich is an obvious candidate for the Chargers’ offensive coordinator job if he doesn’t land a head coaching position.

Reich, 60, is a former third-round pick of the Bills back in 1985. He played 14 years in the NFL for the Bills, Panthers, Jets, and Lions.

Reich began his coaching career with the Colts as an offensive coaching staff assistant back in 2008. He worked his way up to WRs coach before taking jobs with the Cardinals and Chargers.

The Eagles hired him as their offensive coordinator in 2016 under Doug Pederson. He left in 2018 to take the head coaching job with the Colts. Indianapolis fired him earlier this season.

In five seasons in Indianapolis, Reich finished with a record of 40-33-1 (54.7 percent) with two playoff appearances and a 1-2 postseason record.

Bieniemy is currently in the final year of his contract after agreeing to a one-year deal with the Chiefs last year.

Bieniemy has interviewed for 15 head-coaching jobs dating back to 2019, which includes the Colts’ vacancy this offseason. However, he has been unable to secure a head coach job.

Bieniemy could return to Kansas City on another one-year deal. Although, he could be a top-tier offensive coordinator candidate this offseason at a time when a third of the NFL is looking for one.

As of now, only the Titans have requested an interview with Bieniemy for their coordinator position.

Bieniemy, 53, played 10 seasons in the NFL for the Chargers, Bengals, and Eagles before retiring in 1999. His NFL coaching career began in 2006 when he took over as the Vikings’ RBs coach.

The Chiefs hired him for the same position in 2013 and he was later promoted to offensive coordinator in 2018. Kansas City signed Bieniemy to an extension in 2021, where he’s remained since.

Kansas City has perennially been among the NFL’s most prolific offenses during Bieniemy’s tenure.

Leftwich, 41, is a former first-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2003. He spent four years in Jacksonville before playing for a number of teams including the Falcons, Steelers and Buccaneers.

The Cardinals hired Leftwich as a coaching intern during training camp in 2016 before promoting him to QBs coach. After Arizona fired Mike McCoy, Leftwich was promoted to offensive coordinator. He was fired after the 2018 season, however, and caught on with the Buccaneers.

Tampa Bay opted to fire Leftwich as their offensive coordinator a few days ago.

In 2022, the Buccaneers ranked No. 15 in total offense, No. 2 in passing yards and No. 32 in rushing, and No. 25 in points per game.

We will have more news on the Ravens’ offensive coordinator search as it becomes available.