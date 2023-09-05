Free Agent CB Casey Hayward Medically Cleared Following Pectoral Injury

Ian Rapoport reports that free agent CB Casey Hayward has fully cleared from his pectoral injury and is ready to return to playing football.

Hayward has been one of the best available free agents for several months now with little buzz, but with him being cleared, it’s possible he could have a new team in the near future.

Hayward, 33, is a former second-round pick of the Packers back in 2012. He played out his rookie contract in Green Bay before signing a three-year, $15.3 million contract that included $6.8 million guaranteed with the Chargers in 2016.

The Chargers later signed Hayward to a three-year, $36 million extension with $20 million fully guaranteed in 2018. He was owed a base salary of $9,750,000 for the 2021 season when the Chargers released him.

From there, Hayward signed a one-year contract worth up to $4 million with the Raiders before signing a two-year, $11 million deal with the Falcons the following offseason. Atlanta released him this offseason.

In 2022, Hayward appeared in six games for the Falcons and recorded 17 tackles and one interception.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available 2023 NFL Free Agents list.