Free Agent WR Demarcus Robinson Visiting With Raiders

Adam Schefter reports that free agent WR Demarcus Robinson is visiting with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Robinson, 26, was drafted in the fourth round out of Florida by the Chiefs in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie deal worth $2.85 million.

The Chiefs have brought Robinson back on a one-year deal for the past two seasons and he is once again testing the free-agent market.

In 2021, Robinson appeared in all 17 games for the Chiefs and caught 25 passes for 264 yards receiving and three touchdowns.

