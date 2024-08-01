Geno Smith Undergoing Tests For Hip & Knee Issues

Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald announced Thursday that QB Geno Smith will undergo medical tests for hip and knee injuries.

“He’s working through a couple things from the other day. But we’ll get some imaging tonight, and we’ll see,” Macdonald said, per Brady Henderson.

Smith has missed the last two training camp practices with the aliments after getting “banged up a little bit” on Tuesday.

“I don’t know about tomorrow, but we’ll see what comes out of when he goes and sees the doc,” Macdonald said, per Henderson.

Smith, 33, is a former second-round pick of the Jets back in 2013. He played out the final year of his four-year, $5.019 million contract before signing a one-year contract worth $2 million with the Giants in 2017.

Smith signed a one-year deal with the Chargers for the 2018 season before joining the Seahawks in 2019. He returned on one-year deals each of the following three seasons before being named the starter in 2022.

He signed a three-year extension with the Seahawks worth $105 million in March of last year. He’s entering the second year of his deal and is set to make a base salary of $12.7 million fully guaranteed, while he’ll bring in another $14.8 million base salary in 2025.

In 2023, Smith appeared in 15 games and completed 64.7 percent of his passes for 3,624 yards, 20 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. He also recorded 37 rushing attempts for 155 yards and one touchdown.