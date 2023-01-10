Georgia DT Jalen Carter Declares For NFL Draft

Georgia DT Jalen Carter announced following the Bulldogs’ win in the national championship on Monday that he will be declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft, per Adam Schefter.

This has been expected for months, as Carter is widely regarded as one of the best defensive prospects in this upcoming class and a potential top-three pick.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has him rated as his No. 3 overall prospect.

Carter, 21, was named a consensus All-American after his junior season at Georgia.

During his three-year college career, Carter recorded 83 total tackles, 18.5 tackles for loss, six sacks, two forced fumbles and four pass deflections in 35 career games.