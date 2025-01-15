Georgia RB Trevor Etienne Declares For 2025 NFL Draft

Georgia RB Trevor Etienne announced he is foregoing his senior year and is entering the 2025 NFL Draft.

He’ll be among the top running backs available in this year’s class and is projected as a mid- to late-round selection. He’s the younger brother of Jaguars RB Travis Etienne.

Etienne, 20, transferred to Georgia after spending the first two years of his college career in Florida. He was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team in 2022.

For his college career at Florida and Georgia, Etienne appeared in 34 games and recorded 371 rushing attempts for 2,081 yards (5.6 YPC) and 23 touchdowns, to go along with 62 receptions for 432 yards (7.0 YPC) and one touchdown.