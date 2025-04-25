Steelers Still A Team To Watch For QB Shedeur Sanders

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Steelers still feel like an option for Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders, even after they passed on him again in round three on Friday.

According to Fowler, “The team is comfortable with Sanders as a distributing point guard in its offense. Not consensus on that but enough to justify taking him at some point. ”

Fowler adds that the Steelers have also done work on Ohio State QB Will Howard, so he’s also someone to keep an eye on.

Many thought Sanders could be a first-round pick in this year’s draft. However, the first round came and went, which led many to assume Sanders could hear his name early in round two.

Unfortunately, Sanders was not among the first five quarterbacks selected over the first two days of the draft.

The Raiders could also be a team to keep an eye on for Sanders, given that they also haven’t addressed the quarterback position up to this point, but they’ve also passed on him multiple times.

Sanders, 22, was a two-year starter at Jackson State before transferring to Colorado before the 2023 season.

NFL Media’s Daniel Jeremiah has compared him to QB Geno Smith.

In two years at Colorado, Sanders completed 71.8 percent of his pass attempts for 7,364 yards, 64 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions in 24 career games, adding eight more scores on the ground.