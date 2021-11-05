Giants Announce Five Roster Moves

According to Dan Salomone of the team’s official site, the Giants announced five roster moves on Friday including placing WR Dante Pettis on the injured reserve, signed RB Dexter Williams to their practice squad and cut TE Jake Haussmann in a corresponding move, and activated RB Saquon Barkley and DB Xavier McKinney from the COVID-19 list.
New York’s practice squad now includes:
- DE Niko Lalos
- DT David Moa
- RB Sandro Platzgummer (International)
- TE Chris Myarick
- QB Brian Lewerke
- LB Trent Harris
- C Jonotthan Harrison (Injured)
- DB Jarren Williams
- LB Omari Cobb
- OT Isaiah Wilson
- DB Ka’dar Hollman
- T Devery Hamilton
- T Derrick Kelly
- LB Benardrick McKinney
- WR David Sills
- WR Alex Bachman
- WR Pharoh Cooper
- DB Steven Parker
- RB Dexter Williams
Pettis, 25, is a former second-round pick of the 49ers back in 2018. After attempting to trade him the past year or so, the 49ers opted to waive Pettis and he was later claimed by the Giants.
Pettis is currently in the final year of his four-year, $6,440,562 contract that included a $2,734,952 signing bonus. He signed with the Gians’ practice squad in September and was promoted last month.
In 2021, Pettis has appeared in three games and recorded 10 receptions for 87 yards (8.7 YPC) and one touchdown.
