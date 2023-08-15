Giants Claimed LB Ray Wilborn Off Waivers

Per Tom Pelissero, the Giants claimed LB Ray Wilborn off the waiver wire on Tuesday.

He was cut yesterday by the Broncos. New York is pretty thin at inside linebacker so it’s a solid opportunity for Wilborn to carve out a role.

The team confirmed the news and announced OL Devery Hamilton was waived with an injury designation in a corresponding move.

ROSTER MOVES 8/15 Claimed off Waivers from DEN:

LB Ray Wilborn Waived, Injured:

OL Devery Hamilton 📰: https://t.co/jjZsIYapia pic.twitter.com/NW0d110W4W — Dan Salomone (@Dan_Salomone) August 15, 2023

Wilborn, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Ball State in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Falcons, but was waived coming out of training camp.

The Steelers signed Wilborn to their practice squad only to release him a month later. He signed a futures contract with the Packers ahead of the 2021 season, spent the season on the practice squad and returned on another futures deal for 2022.

Wilborn was cut coming out of the preseason again and re-signed to the practice squad, but Green Bay elected to cut him loose in October. He caught on with the Broncos practice squad and signed a futures deal in Denver for the 2023 season.

During his college career at Ball State, Wilborn recorded 166 tackles, three sacks, two forced fumbles, four interceptions and eight passes defended over the course of two seasons and 24 games.

In 2022, Wilborn appeared in two games for the Broncos but did not record a statistic.