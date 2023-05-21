Giants Expected To Hire Former Titans Exec. Ryan Cowden

Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post reports that the Giants are expected to hire former Titans executive Ryan Cowden for an undisclosed role.

Cowden actually interviewed for the Giants’ GM job last year before the team settled on Joe Schoen.

Cowden is in his 22nd NFL season. He got his start in the NFL in 2000 as a scout with the Panthers, moving up in the organization during his time there.

Cowden joined the Titans in 2016 as the director of player personnel and was promoted to VP of player personnel in 2018. He served as the team’s interim GM after they fired Jon Robinson last year.

The Titans parted ways with Cowden a few weeks ago.