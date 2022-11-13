Giants Had Extension Talks With Saquon Barkley During Bye Week

According to Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport/Mike Garafolo, the Giants and RB Saquon Barkley engaged in extension talks during New York’s bye week to see how close they were to a long-term deal.

Both ESPN and NFL Media report talks have been tabled until the offseason. Both added the Giants will potentially be able to use their franchise tag on Barkley, which would be around $12 million for the 2023 season.

However, the Giants also have QB Daniel Jones in a contract year and might need the tag for him, setting up an interesting situation.

The NFL Media report says Barkley’s camp wants a deal that puts him at or near the top of the running back market at $16 million a year, arguing Barkley’s electric skill set as both a runner and receiver merit that treatment.

Barkley, 25, was the second-overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He was entering the fourth year of a four-year, $31.19 million rookie deal with the Giants that included a $20.767 million signing bonus when the Giants picked up his fifth-year option last year.

Barkley’s fifth-year option will cost the Giants $7.22 million fully guaranteed for the 2022 season. He will be an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

In 2022, Barkley has appeared in eight games for the Giants and rushed for 779 yards on 163 carries (4.8 YPC) and five touchdowns to go along with 28 receptions on 35 targets for 189 yards receiving.

We’ll have more regarding the Giants and Barkley as the news is available.