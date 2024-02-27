Giants Have Formal Combine Interviews Scheduled With Four Top Prospects

Art Stapleton reported this morning the Giants plan to conduct formal Combine interviews with at least four of the top quarterback prospects at the event.

The current list includes:

New York is clearly doing its homework on this class, backing up reports they’re open to drafting a quarterback if the circumstances align.

The Giants have the No. 6 pick, so they could land one of these players with that selection, or perhaps in a trade up the board.

Starting QB Daniel Jones is locked onto the roster in 2024 due to his contract and is expected to be ready for training camp after tearing his ACL last year, but there are major questions about his future in New York.

At the Combine, teams can speak with any player but are allocated 45 “formal” interviews, which is noteworthy given more than 300 prospects are invited to the Combine every year.

Williams, 22, was a top recruit who won the starting job at Oklahoma midway through his first season. He transferred to USC to follow HC Lincoln Riley and started two seasons for the Trojans, winning the Heisman trophy in 2022.

During his three-year college career, Williams completed 66.9 percent of his pass attempts for 10,082 yards, 93 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 37 games. He added 966 yards rushing and 27 touchdowns on the ground.

Daniels, 23, began his college career at Arizona State back in 2019. He spent three years at ASU before transferring to LSU for the 2022 season. He started two seasons and won the Heisman in 2023.

In total, Daniels threw for 12,750 yards while completing 66.3 percent of his passes to go along with 89 touchdowns and 20 interceptions. He also rushed for 3,307 yards and 34 touchdowns.

Maye, 21, was a two-year starter at North Carolina and earned ACC player of the year honors in 2022, along with first-team All-ACC.

During his three-year college career at UNC, Maye appeared in 30 games and completed 64.9 percent of his passes for 8,018 yards, 63 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. He also rushed for 1,209 yards and 16 touchdowns.

McCarthy, 21, won the National Championship at Michigan in 2023 and was named first-team All-Big Ten in 2023.

During his three-year career with Michigan, McCarthy started 28 of his 40 games, posting a record of 27-1, and completing 67.6 percent of his passes for 6,226 yards with 49 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He also had 161 carries for 632 yards and 10 touchdowns.