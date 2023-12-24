Giants Make Four Roster Moves, Place RT Evan Neal On IR

Per Pat Leonard, the Giants placed RT Evan Neal on injured reserve and activated OT Matt Peart from the list on Sunday.

The team also elevated K Mason Crosby and LB Tomon Fox from the practice squad.

Neal, 23, was a three-year starter at Alabama. He was a consensus First-Team All-American and a first-team All-SEC in 2021 before being selected as the seventh overall pick in the 2022 draft by the Giants.

Neal signed a four-year rookie contract worth $24.6 million, which includes a $15 million signing bonus and is also fully guaranteed. It includes a fifth-year option for the Giants to pick up in 2025.

In 2023, Neal has appeared and started in seven games for the Giants at tackle.

We will have more news on Neal as it becomes available.