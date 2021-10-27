Giants Re-Sign WR David Sills To Practice Squad

The New York Giants officially re-signed WR David Sills to their practice squad on Wednesday.
Here’s the Giants updated practice squad:
- DE Niko Lalos
- DT David Moa
- RB Sandro Platzgummer (International)
- TE Chris Myarick
- QB Brian Lewerke
- LB Trent Harris
- C Jonotthan Harrison (Injured)
- DB Jarren Williams
- LB Omari Cobb
- OT Isaiah Wilson
- DB Ka’dar Hollman
- DB Steven Parker
- T Devery Hamilton
- T Derrick Kelly
- LB Benardrick McKinney
- WR Travis Toivonen
- TE Jake Hausmann
- WR David Sills
Sills, 25, wound up going undrafted out of West Virginia back in 2019. He later signed on with the Bills, but was waived coming out of the preseason.
The Giants signed Sills to their practice squad and he’s been on and off of the unit ever since.
During his college career at West Virginia, Sills caught 132 passes for 2,097 yards and 35 touchdowns.
