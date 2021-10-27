Giants Re-Sign WR David Sills To Practice Squad

By
Nate Bouda
-

The New York Giants officially re-signed WR David Sills to their practice squad on Wednesday. 

Giants Helmet

Here’s the Giants updated practice squad:

  1. DE Niko Lalos
  2. DT David Moa
  3. RB Sandro Platzgummer (International)
  4. TE Chris Myarick
  5. QB Brian Lewerke
  6. LB Trent Harris
  7. C Jonotthan Harrison (Injured)
  8. DB Jarren Williams
  9. LB Omari Cobb
  10. OT Isaiah Wilson
  11. DB Ka’dar Hollman
  12. DB Steven Parker
  13. T Devery Hamilton
  14. T Derrick Kelly
  15. LB Benardrick McKinney
  16. WR Travis Toivonen
  17. TE Jake Hausmann
  18. WR David Sills

Sills, 25, wound up going undrafted out of West Virginia back in 2019. He later signed on with the Bills, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Giants signed Sills to their practice squad and he’s been on and off of the unit ever since.

During his college career at West Virginia, Sills caught 132 passes for 2,097 yards and 35 touchdowns.

