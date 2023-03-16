Giants Re-Signing WR Darius Slayton

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Giants have agreed to terms on a new deal with WR Darius Slayton.

Slayton has been a trade candidate in recent years, so it’s a little interesting that he’s returning to New York.

Slayton, 26, was a fifth-round pick by the Giants out of Auburn back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $2,753,988 rookie contract with the Giants that included a $233,988 signing bonus and $233,988 guaranteed.

The Giants and Slayton agreed to a restructured deal that reduced his salary from $2.54 million to the league minimum of $965,000. He’s testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

In 2022, Slayton appeared in 16 games for the Giants and caught 46 passes for 724 yards and two touchdowns.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2023 NFL Free Agents list.