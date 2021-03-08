Giants Release WR Cody Core

The New York Giants announced Monday that they’ve released WR Cody Core.

Core tore his Achilles last August during a training camp practice and wound up missing the entire 2020 season.

Core, 26, was drafted by the Bengals in the sixth round of the 2016 draft out of Ole Miss. He signed a four-year $2.46 million contract that included a $127,932 signing bonus, but wound up being waived coming out of the preseason last year.

The Giants later claimed Core off of waivers and brought him back on a new contract last year.

According to OverTheCap.com, releasing Core will free up $2 million of available cap space while creating no dead money.

In 2019, Core appeared in all 16 games for the Giants and recorded three receptions for 28 yards receiving (9.3 YPC) and no touchdowns, to go along with eight total tackles on special teams.