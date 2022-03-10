Giants Releasing P Riley Dixon

The New York Giants are releasing P Riley Dixon, according to Jordan Raanan.

Dixon saw his production dip the past couple of seasons and by releasing him now, the team gets a small amount of cap relief in the interim.

Dixon, 28, is a former seventh-round pick of the Broncos back in 2016. The Broncos traded him to the Giants during the 2018 offseason for a conditional seventh-round pick.

Dixon was in the final year of his four-year, $2.42 million contract when he agreed to a three-year extension with the Giants in 2019.

The Giants opted to restructure Dixon’s deal last offseason.

In 2021, Dixon appeared in all 17 games for the Giants, and averaged 44.4 yards/punt on 74 punts.