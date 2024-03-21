Giants Restructure DT Dexter Lawrence For $7.5M In Cap Space

According to Field Yates, the Giants have restructured DT Dexter Lawrence‘s contract.

New York converted $10 million of Lawrence’s salary into a signing bonus and created $7.5 million in additional cap space in 2024.

Lawrence, 26, was drafted No. 17 overall by the Giants in 2019 out of Clemson.

He finished out his four-year, $13,248,048 rookie contract that included a $7,654,954 signing bonus. New York picked up his fifth-year option worth $10.753 million fully guaranteed for the 2023 season.

Lawrence was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024 when he signed a four-year, $90 million extension.

In 2023, Lawrence appeared in 16 games for the Giants and recorded 53 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks and two pass defenses.