Giants Restructure DT Dexter Lawrence For $7.5M In Cap Space

According to Field Yates, the Giants have restructured DT Dexter Lawrence‘s contract.
New York converted $10 million of Lawrence’s salary into a signing bonus and created $7.5 million in additional cap space in 2024.
Lawrence, 26, was drafted No. 17 overall by the Giants in 2019 out of Clemson.
He finished out his four-year, $13,248,048 rookie contract that included a $7,654,954 signing bonus. New York picked up his fifth-year option worth $10.753 million fully guaranteed for the 2023 season.
Lawrence was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024 when he signed a four-year, $90 million extension.
In 2023, Lawrence appeared in 16 games for the Giants and recorded 53 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks and two pass defenses.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!