Giants Sign LB Jarrad Davis Off Lions’ Practice Squad, Place G Shane Lemieux On IR

The New York Giants officially signed LB Jarrad Davis from the Lions’ practice squad to their active roster and placed G Shane Lemieux on injured reserve, per Dan Salomone of the team’s official site.

Davis, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Lions out of Florida back in 2017. He finished the final year of his four-year, $10.96 million contract and made a base salary of $1.96 million for the 2020 season and Detroit declined his fifth-year option.

He signed a one-year deal worth up to $7 million with the Jets last offseason but wound up returning to the Lions last offseason but was cut loose coming out of the preseason.

In 2021, Davis appeared in nine games and recorded 25 tackles and no tackles for loss.

Lemiuex, 25, is a former fifth-round pick of the Giants back in 2020 out of Oregon. He is currently in the third year of his four-year, $3.64 million contract.

He missed all but one game in the 2021 season with a knee injury and played just one game in 2022 due to turf toe.

In 2020, Lemieux played in 12 games for the Giants, starting nine, all of which came at left guard.