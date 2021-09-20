Giants Sign OL Cole Banwart To Practice Squad

By
Tony Williams
-

The New York Giants announced Monday that they’ve signed OL Cole Banwart to their practice squad.

Giants Helmet

Here’s the Giants updated practice squad:

  1. T Jackson Barton
  2. WR Matt Cole
  3. TE Jake Hausmann
  4. DT Willie Henry
  5. DE Niko Lalos
  6. DT David Moa
  7. RB Sandro Platzgummer (International)
  8. WR David Sills
  9. TE Chris Myarick
  10. QB Brian Lewerke
  11. WR Dante Pettis
  12. RB Dexter Williams
  13. LB Trent Harris
  14. TE Ryan Izzo
  15. T Korey Cunningham
  16. WR C.J. Board
  17. OL Cole Banwart

Banwart, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Iowa back in April. He later signed a three-year, $2.430 millon dollar rookie contract with the Titans.

Unfortunately, Tennessee wound up releasing Banwart in August.

Banwart has yet to appear in an NFL game. 

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply