Giants Sign OL Cole Banwart To Practice Squad

The New York Giants announced Monday that they’ve signed OL Cole Banwart to their practice squad.

Here’s the Giants updated practice squad:

T Jackson Barton WR Matt Cole TE Jake Hausmann DT Willie Henry DE Niko Lalos DT David Moa RB Sandro Platzgummer (International) WR David Sills TE Chris Myarick QB Brian Lewerke WR Dante Pettis RB Dexter Williams LB Trent Harris TE Ryan Izzo T Korey Cunningham WR C.J. Board OL Cole Banwart

Banwart, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Iowa back in April. He later signed a three-year, $2.430 millon dollar rookie contract with the Titans.

Unfortunately, Tennessee wound up releasing Banwart in August.

Banwart has yet to appear in an NFL game.