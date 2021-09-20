Giants Sign OL Cole Banwart To Practice Squad

The New York Giants announced Monday that they’ve signed OL Cole Banwart to their practice squad.
Here’s the Giants updated practice squad:
- T Jackson Barton
- WR Matt Cole
- TE Jake Hausmann
- DT Willie Henry
- DE Niko Lalos
- DT David Moa
- RB Sandro Platzgummer (International)
- WR David Sills
- TE Chris Myarick
- QB Brian Lewerke
- WR Dante Pettis
- RB Dexter Williams
- LB Trent Harris
- TE Ryan Izzo
- T Korey Cunningham
- WR C.J. Board
- OL Cole Banwart
Banwart, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Iowa back in April. He later signed a three-year, $2.430 millon dollar rookie contract with the Titans.
Unfortunately, Tennessee wound up releasing Banwart in August.
Banwart has yet to appear in an NFL game.
