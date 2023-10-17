Giants Signing OL Tyre Phillips & Josh Miles Off Opposing Practice Squads

According to Dan Duggan, the Giants are signing OL Tyre Phillips to their active roster from the Eagles practice squad.

Phillips was a surprise cut by the Giants this preseason. New York has since dealt with a ton of injuries on the offensive line, so it makes sense for them to bring him back, as he knows the system and can play both guard and tackle.

The Giants are also signing OT Josh Miles to their roster from the Falcons practice squad, per Mike Garafolo.

Phillips, 26, was a one-year starter at Mississippi State. The Ravens used the No. 106 pick in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft on him.

Phillips signed a four-year, $4,057,646 contract that includes a $832,295 signing bonus but was cut loose by Baltimore in 2022 and claimed by the Giants.

The Giants waived Phillips coming out of the preseason and he signed with the Eagles practice squad.

In 2022, Phillips appeared in 12 games and made five starts for the Giants at guard.

Miles, 27, is a former seventh-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2019. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.6 million contract with the Cardinals.

Miles had been testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when he signed with the Falcons this offseason. Atlanta cut him coming out of the preseason and re-signed him to the practice squad.

For his career, Miles has appeared in 17 games for the Cardinals, but has yet to make a start.