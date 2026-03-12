Giants Signing WR Calvin Austin To One-Year Deal

The New York Giants are signing WR Calvin Austin to a one-year, $1.5 million deal, according to Adam Schefter.

Austin will be able to reach up to $4.5 million in incentives.

Austin, 26, was a fourth-round pick by the Steelers out of Memphis in the 2022 NFL Draft. He was twice named first-team All-AAC in 2020 and 2021.

He finished the final year a four-year, $3,889,336 million rookie deal that included a signing bonus of $504,336.

In 2025, Austin appeared in 14 games for the Steelers and caught 31 passes on 55 targets for three touchdowns.