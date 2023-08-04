Giants Waive/Injured WR Jeff Smith, Sign DT Donovan Jeter

The New York Giants announced Friday that they’ve waived WR Jeff Smith an injury designation and signed DT Donovan Jeter.

Should Smithclear waivers tomorrow, he would revert to the team’s injured reserve list.

Smith, 26, signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Boston College in 2019. He was on and off the Jets’ practice squad before returning to New York on back-to-back restricted free agent contracts.

The Jets declined to tender Smith as a restricted free agent and he later signed on with the Giants this past March.

In 2022, Smith appeared in 11 games for the Jets. He caught eight passes for 134 yards and no touchdowns.