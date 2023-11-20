Giants Waive Two Players

According to Field Yates, the Giants have waived RB Deon Jackson and OT Joshua Miles.

This is the third team to waive Jackson this year after stints with the Colts and Browns.

Jackson, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Duke back in 2021. He later signed a rookie contract with the Colts, but was waived and later signed to their practice squad.

Jackson spent the entire 2022 season on the team’s active roster. He signed a futures deal for the 2023 season but was cut loose earlier this season and later signed by the Browns. After a stint in Cleveland, he was cut again and signed by the Giants.

In 2023, Jackson has appeared in four games for the Colts, Browns and Giants and rushed for 16 yards on 14 carries (1.1 YPC) to go along with five receptions for 14 yards receiving.