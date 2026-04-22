Glazer: Ty Simpson Is Going In The First Round

When discussing quarterbacks going into the 2026 NFL Draft, Jay Glazer of Fox Sports mentioned that Alabama’s Ty Simpson will be a first-round pick.

“You’ll have two [quarterbacks going in the first round]. You’ll have Ty Simpson in there too… He’ll go in the first round,” Glazer said, via BillyM.

Glazer adds that there will be a “massive drop off” for quarterbacks following Simpson, which doesn’t come as much of a surprise.

Earlier this week, FOX Sports’ Ralph Vacchiano reported that he continues to hear a lot of skepticism about Simpson ending up in the first round, although a lot of his sources wouldn’t rule it out completely. One agent, however, shredded the idea: “The chatter is all media, not teams. It wasn’t shocking when Will Levis didn’t go in the first round, or Malik Willis being drafted in the third round. They were better prospects than Simpson. He is more similar to Corral and Sam Howell.”

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, league sources indicated that the Rams had been eyeing Simpson with their second first-round pick at No. 29 overall at the back of the round.

SI’s Albert Breer believes that Simpson’s likely landing spot is somewhere in the second round, unless a team emerges that wants to commit to him for at least a few years.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler mentioned that his sources are leaning toward Simpson sliding to Round 2.

Simpson had confirmed top-30 visits with the Cardinals, Dolphins, and Browns, along with a a private workout with the Jets.

Simpson, 23, is a native of Martin, Tennessee, and was named second-team All-SEC in 2025 in his first season as a starter with the Crimson Tide.

In four years with Alabama, Simpson appeared in 31 games and made 15 starts. He compiled a record of 11-4 as a starter and completed 334 of his 523 attempts (63.9 percent) for 3,948 yards, 28 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also rushed 112 times for 223 yards and five touchdowns.