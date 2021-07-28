Highlights From Aaron Rodgers’ Press Conference

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers went in-depth with reporters on Wednesday on his issues with the team in his first real substantive comments this offseason.

Rodgers expressed to the team’s front office that he wanted to be “more involved” with personnel matters.

“I just expressed my desire to be more involved in conversations directly affecting my job. Also, I wanted to help the organization learn from maybe some of their mistakes in the past on how outgoing veterans were treated,” said Rodgers, via Ryan Wood.

Rodgers mentioned veterans like Julius Peppers, Charles Woodson, Jordy Nelson, T.J. Lang, and others who were shown the door without his input. (Tom Silverstein)

Additionally, Rodgers reference the Packers cutting WR Jake Kumerow in September of last year, pointing out that he performed well during 2020’s training camp.

“If you’re going to cut a guy who was our second-best wide receiver in training camp last year, maybe run it by me,” said Rodgers, via Jeff Darlington.

Rodgers explained that he wanted the organization’s commitment to him past 2021 and to be a part of the Packers’ recruiting process.

“If you can’t commit to me past 2021, and I’m not part of the recruiting process in free agency, if I’m not part of the future, then instead of being a lame-duck quarterback … then let me move forward,” said Rodgers, via Wood.

Rodgers insisted that he didn’t have any issues with the Packers selecting first-round CB Eric Stokes, but rather expressed desire back in February about being more “involved in conversations” regarding personnel.

“This wasn’t a Draft day thing. It started with a conversation in February. I just expressed my desire to be involved in conversations directly affecting my job,” said Rodgers, via Mike Garafolo.

Rodgers added that he was not consulted over the hiring of Packers HC Matt LaFleur.

“I talked to Matt after he was hired as coach. I wasn’t part of that (hiring) conversation. Let’s make that clear. I do love Matt, and I’m glad he’s here. But the organization looks at me like I’m just a player. In my opinion… it should tie myself to more input,” said Rodgers, via Jeff Darlington.

As for his future in Green Bay past 2021, Rodgers said he’s unsure and things “have not changed” up to this point.

“I don’t know. Things in that direction have not changed. There’s a lot of moving pieces and there will be some converations after the season,” said Rodgers, via Silverstein.

Rodgers added that he still wants to play football and expects to continue his career.

“I know I can still play. I want to still play. And as long as I can give 100 percent to the team, I expect to still play,” said Rodgers, via Field Yates.

In the end, Rodgers feels he deserves the same treatment as other great quarterbacks around the league.

“I’m not asking for anything that other great quarterbacks over the last few decades haven’t gotten,” said Rodgers, via Jonathan Jones.

The veteran quarterback admitted that he considered retirement but reiterated that he still feels the urge to compete.

“However, there’s still a big, competitive hole in my body that I need to fill. As I got back into my workouts, I realized it,” said Rodgers, via Wood.

Rodgers wanted to be clear that he does not feel like a “victim” in the situation.

“I’m not a victim here, I want to reiterate that. I’ve been paid a ton of money by this organization. It’s a business. It’s an incredible opportunity to play this game. It’s a tough business, too, though. This is part of it. That’s not lost on me,” said Rodgers, via Darlington.

Rodgers characterized his relationship with GM Brian Gutekunst as “professional.”

“I would say it’s professional at this point,” said Rodgers, via Darlington.

Rodgers closed with that loves his teammates and the city of Green Bay, and is excited for the talent on the Packers this season.

“I love my teammates. I love my city. I love my coaches. I realize the type of team that’s in place here. It’s a team that has a lot of talent on it. … I’m excited about this season,” said Rodgers, via Wes Hodkiewicz.

Interestingly enough, earlier in the day Gutekunst said Rodgers has a say in personnel matters: “He’s earned a place at the table.” (Tom Pelissero)

Gutekunst also characterized his relationship with Rodgers as “professional.” (Matt Schneidman)

Gutekunst commented that the perception of the Packers treating players unfairly is untrue: “There’s a perception out there somehow we don’t treat our players well. That couldn’t be further from the truth.” (Ryan Wood)

When asked if the Packers could’ve avoided this situation by calling Rodgers ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft, Gutekunst mentioned that they called him after selecting first-round QB Jordan Love: “We did call Aaron on draft night, it just wasn’t before. We revisited that a couple times. That’s a hard question to answer, and I’m not sure about that.” (Ryan Wood)

“We did call Aaron on draft night, it just wasn’t before. We revisited that a couple times. That’s a hard question to answer, and I’m not sure about that.” (Ryan Wood) In the end, Gutekunst is confident that Rodgers is “all in” for the 2021 season: “He’s here, and I don’t think I’ve ever seen here and not go out on that field and be all in. … When he steps between those white lines I’ve never seen anything other than that.” (Rob Demovsky)

As for future offseason, Gutekunst added that Rodgers has “earned the right” to have input on the direction of the Packers: “I think what he’s done for this organization, he deserves the conversation every year about where we’re headed, where he’s headed. He’s earned the right to have those discussions.” (Jeff Darlington)

When asked if he doubted Rodgers returning this offseason, LaFleur admitted they were “very unsure” if he’d come back: “You’re always preparing for the possibilities. You’re always preparing for either scenario, because we were quite frankly very unsure. With him, we feel like sky’s the limit.” (Ryan Wood)