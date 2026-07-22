Jacoby Brissett Reporting To Camp Today, Not Expected To Practice Amid Contract Dispute

According to Ben Volin, Cardinals QB Jacoby Brissett is expected to report to training camp today and won’t hold out.

However, Volin adds he’s not expected to practice much amidst his ongoing contract dispute, meaning Brissett is likely planning to hold in.

The two sides have agreed that Brissett does deserve a raise since he’s Arizona’s pick as the starting quarterback, but they remain divided on what the value should be.

The Cardinals also signed veteran QB Gardner Minshew and drafted third-round QB Carson Beck.

Brissett reported to Arizona’s mandatory minicamp after skipping the voluntary portion of the offseason program, though he didn’t have a full workload of on-field activity.

Brissett, 33, is a former third-round pick of the Patriots back in 2016. The Patriots traded Brissett to the Colts coming out of the preseason in 2017 in return for WR Phillip Dorsett.

Brissett was in the final year of his four-year, $3.411 million contract when he agreed to a two-year deal worth $30 million that included $20 million guaranteed at signing with the Colts back in 2019.

After a year with the Dolphins, the Browns signed Brissett to a contract in 2022. The Commanders signed him as a free agent in 2023, and he signed another one-year pact with the Patriots in 2024.

The Cardinals signed Brissett to a two-year contract last March.

In 2025, Brissett appeared in 14 games for the Cardinals and made 12 starts. He completed 64.9 percent of his passes for 3,366 yards, 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also had 38 carries for 168 yards and a touchdown.

We’ll have more on the Cardinals’ quarterback situation as the news is available.