Jadeveon Clowney Scheduled To Visit Jets Next Week

Free agent EDGE Jadeveon Clowney is meeting with the Panthers Thursday evening and is scheduled to visit the Jets next week, according to Mike Garafolo.

The Panthers are an interesting potential fit, given that they’re not in position to compete for a Super Bowl this year. However, they could be offering him a decent amount of money.

As for the Jets, they could use edge depth and Clowney could really help to bolster what has been a strength of the team in recent years.

Clowney, 31, is a former No. 1 overall pick of the Texans back in 2014. He was in the final year of his four-year, $22.272 million contract when the Texans picked up his fifth-year option which paid him $12.306 million for the 2018 season.

Houston franchised Clowney before trading him to the Seahawks at the start of the regular season in 2019. It took until September in 2020 for him to a sign one-year deal worth up to $15 million with the Titans.

Clowney signed with the Browns on one-year deals in 2021 and 2022, the second worth $11 million. He caught on with the Ravens in 2023 on another one-year deal.

In 2023, Clowney appeared in all 17 games for the Ravens and recorded 43 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, a recovery and five pass defenses.

