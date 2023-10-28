Jaguars Activate DT DaVon Hamilton From IR, Elevate CB Tevaughn Campbell

The Jaguars announced on Saturday that DT DaVon Hamilton is being activated from injured reserve.

The team is also elevating CB Tevaughn Campbell from the practice squad this week.

Hamilton, 26, was selected in the third round of the 2020 draft by Jacksonville. He was entering the final year of a four-year, $4.8 million rookie contract when he signed a three-year, $34.5 million extension this past offseason.

In 2022, Hamilton appeared in all 17 games for the Jaguars. He tallied 56 total tackles, including five tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, one pass defended, and one forced fumble.