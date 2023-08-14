Jaguars Announce Three Roster Moves

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced three roster moves on Monday, including activating OL Ben Bartch from the PUP list.

OL Ben Bartch has passed his physical and returned from the Active/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list to the active roster. Additionally, Jacksonville has signed LS Carson Tinker and placed DL Henry Mondeaux on the Reserve/Injured list, the team announced today. — JaguarsPR (@JaguarsPR) August 14, 2023

Jacksonville also signed LS Carson Tinker to a contract and placed DL Henry Mondeaux on injured reserve in a corresponding move.

Bartch, 25, was a fourth-round pick by the Jaguars out of Saint John’s back in 2020. He is in the third year of a four-year, $4,058,615 rookie contract that includes a $763,615 signing bonus.

Back in October, Bartch suffered a serious knee injury with ligament damage in a game against the Texans.

In 2022, Bartch appeared in and started five games for the Jaguars.