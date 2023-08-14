Jaguars Announce Three Roster Moves

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced three roster moves on Monday, including activating OL Ben Bartch from the PUP list. 

Jacksonville also signed LS Carson Tinker to a contract and placed DL Henry Mondeaux on injured reserve in a corresponding move. 

Bartch, 25, was a fourth-round pick by the Jaguars out of Saint John’s back in 2020. He is in the third year of a four-year, $4,058,615 rookie contract that includes a $763,615 signing bonus.

Back in October, Bartch suffered a serious knee injury with ligament damage in a game against the Texans. 

In 2022, Bartch appeared in and started five games for the Jaguars.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply