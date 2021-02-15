Jaguars, Chargers & Colts Teams To Watch For Ravens OT Orlando Brown Jr?

According to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, the Jaguars, Chargers and Colts all have at least some degree of interest in Ravens OT Orlando Brown Jr, who has requested a trade.

La Canfora writes that the Chargers and Jaguars either have or are about to have a long-term quarterback prospect in place on their rookie contract and could use tackle help.

Brown has made it clear that he believes he’s a left tackle, which happens to be a position he won’t be able to play with the Ravens locking up Ronnie Stanley long-term.

La Canfora expects the situation involving Brown to linger for a bit, as teams await the official salary cap number for the 2021 season.

Beyond that, the Colts and Bears are sorting through their options at quarterback, which could impact potential deals for Brown.

Even so, La Canfora reports that there was enough initial interest in a trade for Brown that this could end up being a “win-win” for him and the Ravens when all is said and done.

Last we heard regarding Brown Jr, Ian Rapoport mentioned that the Ravens would need a major haul to move on from him, given he’s one of their best starters and being strong up front is the team’s top priority on offense.

Brown Jr, 24, was a third-round pick by the Ravens out of Oklahoma back in 2018. He’s entering the final year of his four-year, $3.49 million rookie deal that included a signing bonus of $865,720.

Brown Jr. is a two-time Pro Bowler and set to become an unrestricted free agent after the 2021 season.

In 2020, Brown appeared in all 16 games for the Ravens and made 16 starts for them.

We will have more news on Brown Jr and the Ravens as it becomes available.