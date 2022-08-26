Jaguars Claim K Jake Verity, Waive Two

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced they have claimed K Jake Verity off waivers from the Colts.

The team waived QB Jake Luton and LB Grant Morgan in corresponding moves.

Verity, 24, signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of East Carolina in 2021. Baltimore waived him coming out of the preseason and he re-signed to the practice squad.

The Ravens released Verity from the practice squad in January and he signed a futures deal with the Colts for the 2022 season.

In preseason action in 2022, Verity made both of his field goals and was 2-3 on extra points.