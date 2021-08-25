Jaguars Claim OL Badara Traore, Cut OL Garrett McGhin

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced Wednesday that they’ve claimed OL Badara Traore off of waivers from the Bears and waived OL Garrett McGhin.

Traore, 24, was an undrafted free agent out of LSU back in 2020. He later agreed to a three-year, $2.28 million contract with the Bears, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

Chicago re-signed Traore to their practice squad in September after clearing waivers. He returned to the Bears on a futures contract before being waived yesterday.

Traore has yet to appear in an NFL game.