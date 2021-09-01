Jaguars Claim WR Tyron Johnson Off Waivers From Chargers

According to Tom Pelissero, the Jaguars are claiming WR Tyron Johnson off waivers.

He was just cut yesterday and Jacksonville is using its No. 1 waiver priority to add some speed to its group.

Johnson, 25, signed with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma State following the 2019 NFL Draft. He signed a three-year $1.755 million contract but was waived coming out of the preseason.

Johnson signed to the Bills practice squad a few days later and had brief stints with the Texans and Panthers before signing with the Chargers’ practice squad in 2019.

Los Angeles re-signed him to a futures contract last offseason but was among their final roster cuts coming out of training camp. He signed to the Chargers’ practice squad shortly afterward and was eventually promoted to the active roster.

In 2020, Johnson appeared in 12 games and recorded 20 receptions for 398 yards (19.9 YPC) and three touchdowns.