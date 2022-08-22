Jaguars Cutting OLB Wyatt Ray & DB Shabari Davis

Aaron Wilson reports that the Jaguars are cutting OLB Wyatt Ray just five days after re-signing him, as they begin to trim their roster down ahead of the season.

Wilson also reports that Jacksonville cut DB Shabari Davis on Monday.

Ray, 25, signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Boston College in 2019. He was waived by Cleveland coming out of the preseason and signed with the Texans’ practice squad.

Ray was released after a month in Houston and had stints on the Bills’ and Jets’ practice squads. New York signed him to a futures contract this offseason but elected to cut him loose.

He then had a brief stint with the Titans before joining the Bengals in 2021 before signing on with the Jaguars in June. He was recently waived.

In 2021, Ray appeared in 15 games for the Bengals and recorded 15 tackles, one sack, and one forced fumble.