Jaguars Elevating WR John Brown

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced that they are elevating WR John Brown for their game this Sunday.

Brown, 31, was a third-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2,798,900 contract with the Arizona Cardinals before agreeing to a one-year contract worth $5 million with the Ravens.

Brown later signed a three-year, $27 million contract with the Bills in 2019. Buffalo cut him following the 2020 season, and Brown agreed to a one-year $3.75 million contract with the Raiders.

However, Brown asked for and was granted his release by the Raiders coming out of the preseason. He later caught on with the Broncos practice squad and was elevated to their active before being let go. Brown later caught on with the Jaguars’ practice squad.

In 2021, Brown has appeared in two games for the Broncos and was targeted once but had no receptions.