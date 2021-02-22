Jaguars Expected To Decline Option On TE Tyler Eifert

By
Wyatt Grindley
-
     

Ian Rapoport reports that the Jaguars are expected to decline their team option on TE Tyler Eifert, which will make him a free agent.

The Jaguars figure to be in the market for tight end help, considering that TE James O’Shaughnessy will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason. 

Eifert, 30, is a first-round pick of the Bengals back in 2013. He played out the final year of his four-year, $8.256 million contract and finished the 2017 season under the fifth-year option.

The Bengals brought Eifert back on back-to-back one-year contracts before he signed with the Jaguars for two years at $15.5 million last year.

In 2020, Eifert appeared in 15 games for the Jaguars and caught 36 passes for 349 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments