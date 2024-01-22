Jaguars Hiring Falcons DC Ryan Nielsen To Same Role

According to Adam Schefter, the Jaguars are hiring Falcons DC Ryan Nielsen to the same role on their staff.

Although Nielsen generally received positive reviews for his work with the Falcons in his first year on the job in 2023, Atlanta will have a new head coach and that opened the door for the Jaguars to hire him away.

Nielsen, 44, got his start in coaching at USC in 2002. He later was hired by Ole Miss as their DL coach in 2005 and spent the next decade-plus at various stops in college football as either a defensive coordinator or DL coach.

The Saints hired him away from N.C. State in 2017 to be their DL coach. He added assistant head coach to his title in 2021.

In 2022, the Saints promoted Nielsen to co-defensive coordinator along with Kris Richard. He took a full-time DC job with the Falcons in 2023.

In 2023, the Falcons defense was No. 18 in scoring defense, No. 11 in total defense, No. 8 in passing yards allowed and No. 20 in rushing yards allowed.