Jaguars Interviewed Former Vikings GM Rick Spielman For Front Office Role

According to Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo, the Jaguars interviewed former Vikings GM Rick Spielman for a front office role.

Garafolo added it’s his understanding Spielman is not interviewing for the GM job, but the interview is designed to help ease concerns some have about the current GM.

Spielman was just fired by Minnesota but he had been in his position for 16 years before that, so he would bring a lot of experience in whatever capacity he ends up being hired.

It of course bears mentioning that current Jaguars GM Trent Baalke has come under a lot of fire, both from the fanbase and from prospective coaching candidates.

Spielman, 58, played two seasons for the Chargers and Lions before eventually taking a scouting job with the Lions in 1990. From there, Spielman worked for the Bears and Dolphins and eventually worked his way up to general manager in 2004.

The Vikings eventually hired Spielman as their VP of player personnel in 2006. After six years in the position, Spielman was elevated to general manager in 2012. The Vikings fired him after the 2021 season.

During his tenure, Spielman led the Vikings to a record of 132-123-2 dating back to 2006, which includes six playoff appearances.