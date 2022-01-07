Jaguars Interviewing Bucs OC Byron Leftwich Friday

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Jaguars are expected to interview Buccaneers OC Byron Leftwich for their head coaching job as early as Friday.

Jenna Laine reports that the meeting is, in fact, taking place today.

The Jaguars requested permission to speak with Leftwich during the regular season window.

Leftwich has been a name connected to the Jaguars’ job for a while now, given that he previously played in Jacksonville as their quarterback and could work to develop Trevor Lawrence in the coming years.

Here’s the list of candidates for the Jaguars’ job:

Buccaneers OC Byron Leftwich (Requested)

(Requested) Buccaneers DC Todd Bowles (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Cowboys OC Kellen Moore (Requested)

(Requested) Cowboys DC Dan Quinn (Postponed)

(Postponed) Former Eagles HC Doug Pederson (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Colts DC Matt Eberflus (Postponed)

(Postponed) Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Former Lions HC Jim Caldwell (Interviewed)

Leftwich, 40, is a former first-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2003. He spent four years in Jacksonville before playing for a number of teams including the Falcons, Steelers and Buccaneers.

The Cardinals hired Leftwich as a coaching intern during training camp in 2016 before promoting him to QBs coach. After Arizona fired Mike McCoy, Leftwich was promoted to offensive coordinator. He was fired after the 2018 season, however, and caught on with the Buccaneers.

In 2021, the Buccaneers rank No. 2 in total offense, No. 1 in passing yards and No. 25 in rushing, and No. 2 in points per game.

We’ll have more on the Jaguars’ coaching search as the news is available.