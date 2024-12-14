Commanders Making Four Roster Moves, Placing WR Noah Brown On IR

According to Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post, the Commanders are placing WR Noah Brown on injured reserve.

In correspondence, Washington is activating WR Jamison Crowder off injured reserve. The Commanders are elevating DT Carl Davis and K Greg Joseph from the practice squad for Week 15.

Brown, 28, is a former seventh-round pick of the Cowboys out of Ohio State back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.47 million contract and made a base salary of $735,000 in 2020.

Brown returned to Dallas on one-year deals in 2021 and 2022. He signed a one-year deal with the Texans last year and re-signed on another one-year pact for 2024.

He was among Houston’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and caught on with the Commanders, quickly earning a promotion to the active roster.

In 2024, Brown appeared in 11 games for the Commanders and caught 35 passes on 56 targets for 453 yards and one touchdown.